Out of Darkness (Online)

× Expand ©Tama Hochbaum CORONA: Out of Darkness/Cardoon

"Out of Darkness," a virtual exhibition at Block Gallery in Raleigh, features photographs and videos inspired by film noir and will be viewable online until February 19, 2021.

These times call for reinvention and finding creative new ways to address our given circumstances. For many of us our reality has shifted to a new existence that at first may have felt like being trapped in a tragic dystopian movie. However, once the reality sets in and we begin to adapt and even overcome these conditions we move out of the darkness that once overtook our world.

These photographs and videos pay homage to Film Noir. This genre first evolved out of economic necessity following World War II as low to modestly budgeted film projects. The result of working with minimal equipment and resources led to creative experimentation then and now.