Hillsborough Gallery of Arts: Outside The Lines

PRESS RELEASE: Three Artists testing their limits, moving “Outside The Lines.”

Abstract or oil landscapes by Lolette Guthrie, vibrant acrylic landscapes by Marcy Lansman, distinctive blown glass by Pringle Teetor. The online show opens at noon August 28th. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass art, jewelry, wood, pottery, & fiber art. 121 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC. 919-732-5001. Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 12-4pm, Last Fridays 12-8pm. View the show online at www.HillsboroughGallery.com through September 24th.

