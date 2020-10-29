Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru
Piedmont Wildlife Center 364 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Piedmont Wildlife Center
Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru
PRESS RELEASE:
Fly-Thru Piedmont Wildlife Center's FREE spooky Owl-O-Ween themed drive thru! Along the way, you'll be greeted by owls, hawks, and spooky surprises.
Be sure to check our Facebook event page often as we will be providing updates prior to the event!
Suggested donation of $10 or more goes directly to our wildlife ambassadors to provide medical care and food.
