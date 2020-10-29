Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru

to

Piedmont Wildlife Center 364 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27707

PRESS RELEASE:

Fly-Thru Piedmont Wildlife Center's FREE spooky Owl-O-Ween themed drive thru! Along the way, you'll be greeted by owls, hawks, and spooky surprises.

Be sure to check our Facebook event page often as we will be providing updates prior to the event!

Suggested donation of $10 or more goes directly to our wildlife ambassadors to provide medical care and food.

Info

Piedmont Wildlife Center 364 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Community Events
Durham County
9194890900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru - 2020-10-29 17:13:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru - 2020-10-29 17:13:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru - 2020-10-29 17:13:00 Outlook iCalendar - Owl-O-Ween Fly-Thru - 2020-10-29 17:13:00 ical