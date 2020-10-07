Paint it NC: Virtual Plein Air Paint Out

× Expand Hillsborough Arts Council 2019 Plein Air Paint Out

PRESS RELEASE:

The 4th annual Paint It Orange: Plein Air Paint-Out and Wet Paint Sale will take a new format this year! This fall, we're inviting artists from across NC to participate in Paint it NC - a virtual plein air paint out. Paint from your yard, your favorite local park, or a nearby vista anywhere in NC.

​Artists will paint at their choice of site(s) in North Carolina from October 7-13th, and will submit up to five (5) of their favorite paintings for a virtual exhibition. This show will not be juried. The virtual exhibition will be available online with restricted access to "preview ticket buyers" beginning October 16th. The virtual exhibition will open to the public on Tuesday, October 20th. A portion of the sales of these original paintings will benefit the Hillsborough Arts Council and Orange County Arts Commission. Artists who wish to participate can find guidelines and registration information at https://www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org/paint-it-orange.