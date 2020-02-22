Parapsychology Labs' 85th Anniversary and Sally Rhine Feather's 90th Birthday

× Expand The Rhine Research Center Sally Rhine Feather

PRESS RELEASE:

This year marks two very special events for the Rhine Research Center: the 85th anniversary of the Parapsychology Labs and Sally Rhine Feather's 90th birthday. We hope you will join us for a banquet and celebration of these milestones. (Registration closes February 10th.)

Special guest Dr. Larry Dossey will speak on Spontaneous Healing and psi.

Dr. J.B. Rhine started the Duke Parapsychology Labs in 1935. In 1965, Dr. Rhine moved his work off campus, creating The Foundation for Research on the Nature of Man. In 1995, the name was changed to The Rhine Research Center, and in 2001, the Rhine moved to its current location at 2741 Campus Walk Avenue in Durham. An in-depth history of the Rhine can be found on our website at https://www.rhineonline.org/about-us.

The Rhine is proud to celebrate 85 years of groundbreaking scientific research that has changed the way we look at reality. In the early years, the research focused on ESP testing and statistical analysis to scientifically demonstrate the reality of psychic phenomena and establish guidelines in uncharted territory. Since then, researchers have adopted the most up-to-date techniques, including bio-energy lab testing to explore the nature of human consciousness and the unknown workings of the human mind.

In 2020, the Rhine's commitment to "bridging the gap between science and spirituality," guides its research projects, its public outreach, and its educational efforts. Curious observers and people who have psi experiences alike, trust the Rhine's rigorous approach for support and encouragement.

Sally Rhine Feather is the oldest daughter of Doctors J.B. and Louisa E. Rhine. With that background, she says she "practically grew up in the early Duke Lab." During high school, college, and graduate school, she did a wide range of work in the lab. She earned a doctorate in experimental psychology at Duke University (1967) and practiced for thirty years as a clinical psychologist, all the while serving on the Rhine's Board of Directors.

Sally says that her "real career in parapsychology" began in 1995 when she started to do volunteer administrative work at the Rhine and has worked in nearly all areas of its operation ever since, including several years as Executive Director after she retired in 2004. Her commitment, creative vision, and energy are evident in nearly every endeavor the Rhine has undertaken since the 1990s. In that time, she has been a steady guiding presence in efforts to support the leadership, expand the research base, raise public awareness, and broaden the wider community's access to activities at the Rhine. Her influence has also been widely felt nationally and internationally. In 2005, she co-authored "The Gift," a book of "extraordinary experiences by ordinary people." In 2010, she received the Outstanding Career Award from the Parapsychology Association. Currently, she is co-authoring and co-editing a book of J.B. Rhine's early letters. In short, Sally has been everywhere and done a little of everything at, for, and with the Rhine in her quiet, gentle, consistent way for nearly all of her life. She has truly been a stalwart friend to the work her parents began 85 years ago. Here's to you, Sally, Happy Birthday!