× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe McDonough "Up, Simba!", 2020, mixed media by Joe McDonough

PRESS RELEASE:

Marking the inauguration of a new exhibition space, Durham's Scrap Exchange presents "Past Lives" - a dual show in its renovated Cameron Gallery by artists Joe McDonough and Patricia Cooke. McDonough is native to Durham, and Cooke originates from Greensboro, now based in Miami. Both artists use repurposed materials in their work. "Past Lives" is a literal reference to the former identities of found objects incorporated into McDonough and Cooke's sculptures, and also a metaphor on artists' relation to their own previous creations. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the gallery at noon on Saturday, February 22nd, followed by an opening with light snacks and refreshments that same evening from 4-7pm. The exhibition will run through March 14th, Monday-Sunday, 11am-7pm.