Pavel Haas Quartet (online)

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Chamber Arts Series subscriptions, including all four concerts, are available at a discount of 25% off for $30. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

The Pavel Haas Quartet’s reputation speaks for itself. With six Gramophone Awards and two BBC Music Magazine Awards under its belt, the Czech-Slovak ensemble consistently receives five-star reviews from critics and audiences alike. As one of the world’s leading contemporary chamber groups, the Quartet is committed to championing composers from Eastern Europe. “In their native repertoire,” The Sunday Times wrote in its review of the ensemble’s recording of Smetana, “they are well nigh incomparable.” The Quartet returns to Duke Performances with a program permeated with despair and tragedy. The ensemble pairs Beethoven’s Quartet in F Minor with Martinů’s Seventh. No ensemble is better qualified to unravel these works than the Pavel Haas Quartet.