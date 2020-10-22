The Spark with Tift Merritt: Pedja Mužijević

PRESS RELEASE:

Registration for this event closes at 12 PM EDT on October 22, 2020.

Join us for the second episode of The Spark with Tift Merritt, featuring pianist Pedja Mužijević. In this livestreamed video series, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and UNC alumna Tift Merritt returns to Carolina Performing Arts to take us behind the scenes in artist-to-artist interviews that delve deep into the creative process.

Pedja Mužijević has defined his career with creative programming, unusual combinations of new and old music, and lasting collaborations with other artists and ensembles. Called “mesmerizing,” “precise,” and “enigmatic,” Mužijević’s bold programming draws inspiration from his many creative pursuits. His performances at Carolina Performing Arts alone have included pieces for a prepared piano as well as an immersive, intimate concert he curated and performed with the UNC Chamber Singers at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio in fall 2018.