John Schelp: Postcards from Durham

Postcards From Durham: From the Collection of John Schelp, Street Historian
Preservation Durham's People + Place Speaker Series connects the people of Durham with the importance of our historic, architectural and cultural places.
To know Durham history is to know ‘the ridge.’ Main Street and the railroad tracks follow an east-west ridge. Durham’s cotton mills, tobacco factories, colleges, hospitals, City Hall, County Courthouse and earliest shopping districts are all located up near the ridge. This pattern repeats along the ridge that is Fayetteville Street. As a result, most of the postcards in this collection show landmarks found near the ridge: from Erwin Mills and Trinity College in the West — to Durham Hosiery and Golden Belt in the East.
John will show more than sixty vintage postcards from his collection and share some local history along the way.
Parking: Free parking is available directly at the rear of the Chesterfield building.