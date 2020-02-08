Piedmont Patch Garden Talk: Why June is the Berry Best Month
Episcopal Church of the Advocate 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516
Experienced gardener Kim Farout will share everything you need to know to grow a bounty of native blueberries in your own backyard. You’ll learn where to order blueberry bushes, how to prepare the soil, how to plant the bushes, and, most importantly, how to protect bushes from late spring frosts. Kim and her husband Tom, have maintained as many as 20 bushes at a time.
