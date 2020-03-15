Add this to your Sunday errands: a stop by The Living Room for a new houseplant. TLR, a new community space as cozy as its name suggests, is helmed by community-engaged filmmakers Kelly Creedon and Ligaiya Romero. Sunday’s plant sale benefits NC Women’s Prison Book Project, a Durham-based, volunteer-run organization that provides books to incarcerated NC women. Plants will be available on a sliding scale, and all proceeds go directly to the project. To donate books, check out the Facebook event page for NCWPB’s wishlist. —Anna Cassell