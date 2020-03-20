× Expand Courtesy of Cassidy Kulhanek Globe

PRESS RELEASE:

Receptions March 20 and April 3, 6-9 pm

The Department of Art and Art History at UNC-Chapel Hill is proud to announce the MFA Thesis exhibition for the graduating class of 2020 at Lump Gallery in Raleigh. The exhibition, titled PLEASURE, VOID, presents the work of five artists whose interdisciplinary work addresses a wide range of inquiries through installation, photography, sculpture, painting, and performance.

PLEASURE, VOID speaks to an emptiness or an ecstasy each artist seeks to contour. This culminating exhibition of each artist’s work attests to the many nuanced topics these artists coalesce around - at once: power, joy, grief, destruction, and healing. It provoke viewers to consider the complexities and truths of both the pleasures and voids we might be faced with, alluding to what it means to be alive.

Participating artists:

Chloé Rager | http://www.chloerager.com/

Natalie Strait | https://www.nataliecarolinejude.com/

Sally Ann Mckinsey Sisk | http://www.mckinseysisk.com/

Cassidy Kulhanek | http://www.cassidyk.com/

Emily Hobgood Thomas | https://www.emilyhobgoodthomas.com/