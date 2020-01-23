Cathy Quiroz Moore: The Political Climate for Public Education

PRESS RELEASE:

This Timely Topics event is free and open to the public. We ask that you register for a free ticket at https://bit.ly/2ZXNGVO. Bring your own lunch; the League will provide some snacks and drinks.

Cathy Quiroz Moore, Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System, will discuss public education in the current political climate. Mrs. Moore became the Wake County Public School System’s 10th superintendent in May 2018. She leads the 16th largest school system in the nation, with more than 160,000 students and 19,000 employees. Mrs. Moore, who was appointed in 2011 as the school system’s Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement, has dedicated her career to public education.

In her role as Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement, she was responsible for school administration, academics, special education, student support services, and student assignment. Prior to that role, she was an area superintendent, a high school principal, a high school assistant principal, and a high school teacher. She began her career as a high school French teacher in the Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System.

Mrs. Moore has a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature from North Carolina State University and a master of school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree at East Carolina University.