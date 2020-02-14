Valentine's Day Dinner

Pompieri Pizza 102 City Hall Plaza, Ste 101 - Historic Fire Station #1, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate your sweetheart with a 4-course dinner for only $45 per couple.

Reserve your table between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM on Friday the 14th or Saturday the 15th by calling the restaurant.

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available.

*Menu coming soon*

Pompieri Pizza 102 City Hall Plaza, Ste 101 - Historic Fire Station #1, Durham, North Carolina
9199731589
