Join Ponysaurus Brewing Co. for their FOURTH ANNUAL Chili Cook-Off!

PRESS RELEASE:

Grab your crockpot, secret ingredients, & competitive spirit because it's time for Ponysaurus Brewing Co.’s FOURTH ANNUAL Chili Cook-Off! Show off your chili chops, drink delicious Ponysaurus beer, & compete for the grand prize of, you guessed it, more food, & beer! Oh, & a trophy … who doesn't like trophies? All amateur cooks welcome.

One grand prize winner will be selected by Ponysaurus Brewing's esteemed panel of judges including Clayton Anderson of Whiskey Kitchen, Jacob Boehm of Snap Pea, and Billy Cotter of Dashi & Toast. If you're more taste-tester than competitor, there will be a People's Choice award – just donate a non-perishable food item to PORCH-Durham to vote!