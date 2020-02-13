PopUp Chorus: Prince, Gloria Gaynor, The Temptations

× Expand PopUp Chorus PopUp Chorus - come sing

PRESS RELEASE:

Come sing these Valentine’s inspired songs with us: Kiss by Prince, I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and My Girl by The Temptations. Everybody is welcome, regardless of ability. We're a drop-in chorus that invites all people who love to sing - regardless of experience or ability - to join us. No audition or monthly commitment is required - just show up to sing.

We learn and perform three beloved songs before a final performance. Car singers and shower singers needed! Create a PopUp Chorus with us and feel the joy and connection of singing with others.