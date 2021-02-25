Primary Care Information Session (online event)
Duke Integrative Medicine 3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27705
Duke Integrative Medicine
Virtual Duke Integrative Medicine Primary Care Info. Session
PRESS RELEASE:
At Duke Integrative Primary Care we offer customized, patient-centered health care that combines conventional medicine with proven complementary treatments. We empower you to embrace the healing process as well as lifelong wellness.
Hear directly from our providers and find out if this program is for you.
To learn more, visit: dukeintegrativemedicine.org/patientcare/primarycare
Dates: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Online - Zoom