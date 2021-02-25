Primary Care Information Session (online event)

Duke Integrative Medicine 3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27705

At Duke Integrative Primary Care we offer customized, patient-centered health care that combines conventional medicine with proven complementary treatments. We empower you to embrace the healing process as well as lifelong wellness.

Hear directly from our providers and find out if this program is for you.

To learn more, visit: dukeintegrativemedicine.org/patientcare/primarycare

Dates: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Online - Zoom

