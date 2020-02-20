The Promise is Hope Concert // Folk Duo

× Expand The Promise is Hope The Promise is Hope

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us at LocoPops for sweet treats during an evening of songs + stories with Massachusetts-based, nationally touring, singer/songwriter folk duo + married couple, The Promise is Hope.

Music 7:00pm

$10-20 suggested donation

// THE PROMISE IS HOPE //

“Folk that makes you feel stuff” is exactly what Ash & Eric L’Esperance (spouses & band mates) set out to create through their collaborative project, The Promise is Hope. Their music marries two distinctly talented songwriters whose sound draws from the deep and vast well of the roots music tradition. Ashley’s airy and intoxicating tone (think Alison Krauss) blends beautifully with Eric’s sweet, deep voice (think Cat Stevens). The two artists complement each other in every respect, as with one voice they take their listeners on an exploration of the deep mysteries within nature and human relationships. With tightly woven harmonies, two acoustic guitars, and intimate songwriting, the pair presents a beautifully moving, inspired & connected live set. PopMatters says, “It is folk music, but folk that doesn’t find any quick or easy comparisons. Instead, it might be said that the L’Esperances have found their unique path within the storied tradition.”