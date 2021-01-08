PROTOTYPE Festival: Modulation

PRESS RELEASE:

Modulation is a creative investigation on the strands that have woven together our lives over this past tumultuous and revelatory year. A digital, self-guided exploration of these distanced times created by thirteen of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom, this virtual world premiere is presented by Carolina Performing Arts in partnership with PROTOTYPE Festival, a global presenter of artistic excellence in opera and music theater.

Free with registration; available to stream January 8 – 16, 2021.