JP Trostle: Quantum Flux

PRESS RELEASE:

"Quantum Flux," recent photographs by JP Trostle, will be featured in the Durham Convention Center's Pre-Function Corridor through July 14, 2020. The abstract snapshots in "Quantum Flux" explore texture and movement through an unconventional use of digital photography, reshaping familiar locations into ethereal landscapes, and capturing the impression of memory and emotion.