Quatuor Arod (Online)

× Expand Photo by Marco Borggreve Quatuor Arod

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Chamber Arts Series subscriptions, including all four concerts, are available at a discount of 25% off for $30. Single tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

Quatuor Arod, a dazzling young French string quartet who have captured the attention of chamber music lovers the world over in recent years, make their Duke Performances debut with some of the most well-loved works in the string quartet repertoire. Quatuor Arod begin with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7, the first of his “Razumovsky” cycle of quartets, named after Count Andreas Razumovsky, the Russian ambassador in Vienna who commissioned the works in the early 19th century. In tribute to its dedicatee, the piece has a Russian theme which proliferates throughout all four movements, and is much longer and more expansive than many of his earlier chamber works. The quartet was written during Beethoven’s highly productive and intensely emotional middle years, when, despite his ailing health, his status as a composer was flourishing and his writing was at its best. Following this is Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden”, one of the most iconic works in the composer’s oeuvre. Full of pain, this richly textured quartet explores the very nature of what it means to be human.

— Freya Parr