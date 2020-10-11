Running Wild: Virtual Race for Piedmont Wildlife Center

PRESS RELEASE:

Support Piedmont Wildlife Center by RUNNING WILD!

In our unique virtual race, you'll be a champion for a PWC Ambassador Animal and compete against three other teams for the first-place podium. Wherever you are in the world, your participation supports our mission of connecting people and nature.

Registration is $35, and includes a cool T-shirt of your team's Ambassador Animal. The winning team gets an Owl Bomb...one of our most popular virtual events!

