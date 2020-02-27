Radio Haïti-Inter: Three Decades of Resistance

From 1957-1971, former president of Haiti, François “Papa Doc” Duvalier led one of the most tyrannical regimes in the country’s history, largely through what “Radio Haiti Project” archivist and author Laura Wagner describes as “the violent silencing of the free press.” Even up until its eventual 2003 closure, Radio Haiti-Inter was subjugated to various attacks in the name of suppressing broadcasts which promoted Haitian ideals. This story of collective fearlessness is the subject of a two-week multimedia exhibit inside Duke’s Rubenstein Arts Center. This opening reception kicks off the exhibit, as well as When I Say Africa: Photographs from the Continent, which will be on display through March 8, also at the Rubenstein. —Eric Tullis