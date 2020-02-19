Ragtime
NCSU Campus: Stewart Theatre 2610 Cates Ave - Talley Student Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27606
Provided by University Theatre
Ragtime is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
PRESS RELEASE:
Book by Terrence McNally,
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
In this adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s novel, historical figures like Emma Goldman, Booker T Washington, and Evelyn Nesbitt intersect with three groups of New Yorkers - the upper crust of New Rochelle, the African Americans of Harlem, and the Eastern European immigrants of the Lower East Side. Boundaries are crossed, alliances are forged, and lives are explosively altered in this glorious musical.
Weekday and Saturday evening perfomances at 7:30pm; Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.
Closed captioning and audio description services available upon request two weeks in advance of performance date. Call 919.515.1100 for more info or to make arrangements.
Directed by Mia Self
Musical Direction by Diane C. Petteway
Choreography by Lormarev Jones
Fight Choreograpy by Heather J. Strickland
Scenic Design by Jayme Mellema
Costume, Hair and Makeup Design by Laura J. Parker
Lighting Design by Jean
Sound Design by Kevin Wright
Technical Design by David Jensen
Stage management by Rosie You