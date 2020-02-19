× Expand Provided by University Theatre Ragtime is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

PRESS RELEASE:

Book by Terrence McNally,

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

In this adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s novel, historical figures like Emma Goldman, Booker T Washington, and Evelyn Nesbitt intersect with three groups of New Yorkers - the upper crust of New Rochelle, the African Americans of Harlem, and the Eastern European immigrants of the Lower East Side. Boundaries are crossed, alliances are forged, and lives are explosively altered in this glorious musical.

Weekday and Saturday evening perfomances at 7:30pm; Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Closed captioning and audio description services available upon request two weeks in advance of performance date. Call 919.515.1100 for more info or to make arrangements.

Directed by Mia Self

Musical Direction by Diane C. Petteway

Choreography by Lormarev Jones

Fight Choreograpy by Heather J. Strickland

Scenic Design by Jayme Mellema

Costume, Hair and Makeup Design by Laura J. Parker

Lighting Design by Jean

Sound Design by Kevin Wright

Technical Design by David Jensen

Stage management by Rosie You