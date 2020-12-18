Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas

to

Online Event

PRESS RELEASE:

Support the RBC and purchase tickets to help us "PACK THE CHURCH!"

This is a year like no other! Support the RBC by purchasing a ticket to the triangle's favorite holiday tradition-our 53rd Carols of Christmas Concert!

All tickets at $10 and we need our community to SHOW their support for our RBC boys.

Tickets are available by visiting www.raleighboychoir.org/concerts

Info

Online Event
Music: Clubs & Concerts
Wake County
9198819259
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas - 2020-12-18 19:00:00 ical