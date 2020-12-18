Raleigh Boychoir: Carols of Christmas

× Expand RBC Raleigh Boychoir's Virtual Carols of Christmas

PRESS RELEASE:

Support the RBC and purchase tickets to help us "PACK THE CHURCH!"

This is a year like no other! Support the RBC by purchasing a ticket to the triangle's favorite holiday tradition-our 53rd Carols of Christmas Concert!

All tickets at $10 and we need our community to SHOW their support for our RBC boys.

Tickets are available by visiting www.raleighboychoir.org/concerts