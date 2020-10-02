Raleigh Film and Art Festival

NCSU: Centennial Campus 840 Main Campus Drive , City of Raleigh, North Carolina 27606

PRESS RELEASE:

Experience the healing nature of Film and Art. Join us at the 8th annual Raleigh Film and Art Festival on October 2nd - 4th. Powered by NC State University Libraries and Centennial campus. With an amazing mixture of live and virtual environments stacked with entertainment. Experience the excitement with over 60 films, special celebrity guests Q&As, discussions with award-winning industry insiders, captivating spoken word performances, and much more.

Art, Screen: Special Showings
919-926-8642
