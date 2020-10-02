× Expand Raleigh Film and Art Festival Join our special celebrity guests for Q&As, discussions with award-winning industry insiders, captivating spoken word performances, music and much more.

PRESS RELEASE:

Experience the healing nature of Film and Art. Join us at the 8th annual Raleigh Film and Art Festival on October 2nd - 4th. Powered by NC State University Libraries and Centennial campus. With an amazing mixture of live and virtual environments stacked with entertainment. Experience the excitement with over 60 films, special celebrity guests Q&As, discussions with award-winning industry insiders, captivating spoken word performances, and much more.