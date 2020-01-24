× Expand Courtesy of Marketplace Events 185246081 Raleigh Home Show

PRESS RELEASE:

Just in time to keep up with those home improvement resolutions for 2020, the Raleigh Home Show returns to downtown’s Raleigh Convention Center January 24-26 with a jam-packed roster of events geared to help spruce up interior design for Triangle residents. The highly anticipated annual consumer show will fill the facility with home improvement ideas, DIY and interactive seminars and the hottest new products.