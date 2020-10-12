Festa Italiana Raleigh: Raleigh Virtuale Venti Venti
to
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
(c) 2020 L. D. Vellani
When life delivers lemons, Italians make limoncello! The 2020 annual Raleigh Italian street fair is not possible, but there's still so much to celebrate about Italian culture--from the peninsula through the diaspora--while raising funds for two important North Carolina charities.
PRESS RELEASE:
Join us for Festa Italiana Raleigh's inaugural on-line benefit concert. More than 90 artists & performers across 20 provinces, regions & states in the US, Italy & Morocco! All proceeds to support the Festa 2020 charities: "Spare Some for Autism" & "Military Missions in Action." Featured artists include Genoa's Beppe Gambetta, Raleigh's Bill Stonehouse, NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, England's Martyn Wyndham Read, Transatlantic artists Michela Musolino & Fabio Turchetti, Natalie Marrone's The Dance Cure & NC regional favorites, Mebanesville & their transatlantic roots, rhythm & roll--and more!