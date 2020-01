PRESS RELEASE:

A retrospective, farewell recital performed by a 35-year Duke Music professor, featuring on fortepiano and piano a repertoire of classical masterpieces recorded and performed professionally during his tenure at Duke. FREE and Open to the Public, 8:00pm in Baldwin Auditorium (East Campus) at Duke University

https://music.duke.edu/events/randall-love-fortepiano-piano-retrospective-recital