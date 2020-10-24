Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Some say, “Get funky.” Others say, “Ranky Tanky.”

2019’s GRAMMY winners for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Ranky Tanky celebrates Gullah culture, playing arrangements and rhythms from the Sea Islands off the coast of the southeastern United States. The Charleston-based quintet honors the traditions of descendants of enslaved West Africans who lived in the Lowcountry, championing their enduring influence with each rollicking performance. The Billboard chart-toppers make “soulful honey to the ears” (NPR) and their sets encompass a full spectrum of sonic diversity: playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies. Ranky Tanky makes its Duke Performances debut during a well-deserved victory lap following their award-winning Good Time. Behind lead singer Quiana Parler, the distinctive locality of Ranky Tanky’s sound is traditional yet timeless, driving yet delicate, sensational yet spiritual.

— Joseph Schwartz

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Music: Clubs & Concerts
Durham County
to
Google Calendar - Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky - 2020-10-24 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky - 2020-10-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky - 2020-10-24 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky - 2020-10-24 20:00:00 ical