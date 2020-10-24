Duke Performances: Ranky Tanky

× Expand Frank Edwards Ranky Tanky

PRESS RELEASE:

Some say, “Get funky.” Others say, “Ranky Tanky.”

2019’s GRAMMY winners for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Ranky Tanky celebrates Gullah culture, playing arrangements and rhythms from the Sea Islands off the coast of the southeastern United States. The Charleston-based quintet honors the traditions of descendants of enslaved West Africans who lived in the Lowcountry, championing their enduring influence with each rollicking performance. The Billboard chart-toppers make “soulful honey to the ears” (NPR) and their sets encompass a full spectrum of sonic diversity: playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies. Ranky Tanky makes its Duke Performances debut during a well-deserved victory lap following their award-winning Good Time. Behind lead singer Quiana Parler, the distinctive locality of Ranky Tanky’s sound is traditional yet timeless, driving yet delicate, sensational yet spiritual.

— Joseph Schwartz