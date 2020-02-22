Raund Haus 4 Year Anniversary

× Expand Artist Daedelus

PRESS RELEASE:

Raund Haus Celebrates 4 Years of beats and vibes in Durham, N★C with founding figure of the L.A. Beat Scene and Berklee College of Music faculty member, Daedelus at Motorco on 2.22.20

TIX🎟: http://bit.ly/2TsSy43

◍Daedelus◍

Like his mythological namesake, Daedelus is an inventor, a creator of labyrinthian sound from an eclectic palette into innovative genre. Otherwise known as Alfred Darlington, the Los Angeles producer has over two-dozen releases on a variety of labels (i.e. Brainfeeder, Ninjatune) and collaborations with musicians in many worlds: electronic, jazz, hip-hop, indie (i.e. Kelela, Kneebody, MF DOOM).

Known for outlandish attire, sound advocacy, and producer community outreach, Daedelus is part of the electronic firmament.

---also featuring---

Axnt

Treee City

Made of Oak

---residents---

awaymsg

Trandle

Hubbble

visuals by cool boy 36