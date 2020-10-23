Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink
to
Spring Metro Grooming Lounge & Spa 2200 G Dominion St, Durham, North Carolina 27704
Nashanda Justice
We are partnering Susan G. Komen of the Triangle to support Breast Cancer Awareness. We are asking all local barber to wear pink and donate to Susan G. Komen of the Triangle on Friday, October 23, 2020.
PRESS RELEASE:
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness we are challenging all local barbers to wear pink on Friday, October 23rd and to donate to Susan G. Komen of the Triangle.
