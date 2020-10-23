Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink

to

Spring Metro Grooming Lounge & Spa 2200 G Dominion St, Durham, North Carolina 27704

PRESS RELEASE:

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness we are challenging all local barbers to wear pink on Friday, October 23rd and to donate to Susan G. Komen of the Triangle.

Info

Spring Metro Grooming Lounge & Spa 2200 G Dominion St, Durham, North Carolina 27704
Community Events
Durham County
9192703870
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink - 2020-10-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink - 2020-10-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink - 2020-10-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Real 919 Barbers Wear Pink - 2020-10-23 09:00:00 ical