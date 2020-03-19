Reception & Artist's Talk for "ar·ti·facts: Abortion Stories and Histories"

× Expand Whitney Baker A shot of the "ar·ti·facts: Abortion Stories and Histories" on view at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University.

PRESS RELEASE:

Melissa Madera, founder of The Abortion Diaries, will be in residence at CDS Monday, March 16–Friday, March 20. There will be a reception for her (6 p.m.) and a talk (7 p.m.) on Thursday, March 19. She will also be leading a series of workshops during that week. Please check the CDS website for more details.