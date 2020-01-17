H&B and Friends Satellite Gallery Reception
Horse & Buggy Press Pop-Up Shop 118 West Parrish Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701
courtesy of the artist
Elizabeth Cotten. Needleprint collage by Caitlin Cary.
PRESS RELEASE:
reception with many artists in attendance and special surpise guests.
Over 1,000 works by 40+ established artists and craftspersons, all from the Southeast and over half from The Triangle in a 1,500 square foot retail storefront.
Paintings. Photography. Books. Sculpture. Ceramics. Glass. Jewelry. Fiber Arts. Prints. Home Goods.
More info at https://www.horseandbuggypress.com/pop-up