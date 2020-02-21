Think Big! Opening Reception

× Expand Dawn Hummer Brix-Vibe-Electric Avenue, Woven in floor loom with paracord on cotton warp with titanium mesh

PRESS RELEASE:

The public is invited to a reception for Think Big! - A Small Works Exhibition. We’ve transformed the upstairs gallery into a colossal experience of small works. Creating smaller works is a unique challenge for artists accustomed to working larger, as it can require them to downsize their ideas significantly and succinctly. For some of our artists working small is a central part of their practice. For many, this is no “small” endeavor. The outcome is an array of unique, one of a kind works that suit a multitude of ideas and visual experiences.

For your winter pleasure, 5 Points gallery offers a collection of works to warm your home, office, business or special gathering space. Our main floor gallery features an exciting array of contemporary art works by 15 premier NC artists including painting, ceramics, sculpture, fiber art, mixed media, photography and jewelry. This group exhibit promises something for every art enthusiast and collector.

The exhibits run from February 20 – March 15. Gallery hours are Thu - Sat 12-9 and Sun 12-4. Join us for our free Third Friday public reception February 21, 6-9pm.