Reflections: 5 Points Gallery Exhibition

We continue to support our community’s policies to prioritize the well-being of everyone’s health.

As 5 Points Gallery launches its second year, we are introducing two new exceptional artists, King Nobuyoshi Godwin and Anne Heartt Gregory. King is an artist who expresses his feelings through his bright, layered and playful paintings. Numbers and colors represent his delightful perspective. Anne is an abstract artist who challenges herself with the question of how to convey an idea without recognizable references. Her answer varies from painting to painting, but her gestural, colorful, layered works are often influenced by her global connections particularly in Africa. The public is invited to view King and Anne’s work as a part of our members exhibition Reflections. This exhibition is a collection of new works, by ten local artists, assembled to include a range of mediums such as painting, sculpture, weaving, fused glass, and mixed media.

We are pleased to announce some reinstatement of gallery hours. We will be following health and safety protocols. We will be open weekend hours on Friday and Saturday 5-8pm, beginning August 7th.

We thank our patrons and followers who have continued to support our gallery throughout these past months. In addition to our upcoming open hours, we welcome visitors by private appointment.

All work from this exhibition can be shipped or picked up at the gallery.

Feel free to email us at info@5pointsgallery.com for any inquiry.

