Remote Viewing in the Real World with Angela Thompson Smith (online)

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Remote Viewing has been used by people around the world for many purposes, and Angela Thompson Smith, PhD, has been applying remote viewing in real-world situations!

Research, training and practice are valuable, but at some point, these supporting tools need to make way for real-world applications. Dr. Thompson Smith provides examples of Remote Viewing applications that she believes will make the field more accepted and valued by society.

Trained remote viewers, using established protocols, combined with their natural intuitive abilities, can perceive up to 70-80% accurate information about hidden targets. When these abilities are taken into practical applications, their proven skills have been used to help solve crimes, find missing people, unravel historical mysteries, and locate lost or hidden items, as well as a multitude of other projects. Remote Viewing has been used by businessmen to buy, run, and sell companies, assisted realtors in locating and selling properties and helped thousands of people to solve personal problems.

Did you know that nearly five decades of professional research and development have gone into Remote Viewing? And that the US government and military funded and operated Remote Viewing groups for over twenty years? Or that research groups such as Stanford Research Institute and Princeton University studied RV for over three decades? And did you know that dozens of Remote Viewing schools around the US and abroad have trained thousands of students? Remote Viewing is alive and kicking!

_______________________________________________________

Dr. Angela Thompson Smith’s primary qualifications were in nursing and social work in the UK. She emigrated to the US in 1981 where she worked in medical research in New Jersey and volunteered with a psi research group: the Psychophysical Research Laboratories (PRL), until being hired by the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) Laboratory.

The five fascinating years working at PEAR preceded a move to Las Vegas, NV, to work as Mr. Robert Bigelow’s Research Coordinator. In the mid-1990s, while studying for her PhD, she also trained in Remote Viewing with Paul Smith and Lyn Buchanan (two of the ex-Stargate military remote viewers).

Since then, she has been training others in Remote Viewing, consulting in the US and abroad; she became a shamanic practitioner, and has been documenting her Remote Viewing journey in her numerous published books.