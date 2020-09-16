Rhine Research Center: Research on Floatation Tanks and ESP

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

The film "Altered States" introduced a generation to the idea of floatation tanks. A recent resurgence in their popularity has ignited a new interest in research into altered states and devices to encourage ESP experiences. Callum E. Cooper, PhD, has been exploring the potential behind floatation tanks as a tool for parapsychology research and further explorations into consciousness.

Floatation tanks have been given various coverage in the media as to their potential for advancing research into altered-states of consciousness. They have also been depicted being used by fictional parapsychologists in both film and television series to explore psi. Away from media and entertainment, what has actually been done to date in the field of research? And what potential do the tanks hold for researchers keen to dip their toe? This presentation will tell all…

Dr. Callum Cooper is a Chartered Psychologist with the British Psychological Society (BPS) and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), holding postgraduate degrees in psychology, social science research methods and education, from the University of Northampton, Sheffield Hallam University and Manchester Metropolitan University. He is currently based in the Faculty of Health, Education and Society at the University of Northampton and lectures on Parapsychology & Exceptional Experiences, Thanatology, Positive Psychology and Sexual Behavior.