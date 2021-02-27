× Expand SITES & OMgrown dancers RESET + FLOURISH

PRESS RELEASE:

SITES and OM grown dancers join with The Accordion Club for a split bill/shared experience: SITES with an outdoor multi-media installation featuring 16 artists of all disciplines and OM grown dancers with an outdoor live performance and film.

SITES founder/curator Stephanie Leathers will be featuring artists in all disciplines selected for the upcoming reset multi-media installation in Durham. These creative change-makers will share work, in the outdoor spaces of Accordion Club, on February 27 in response to the pandemic, equality, growth, change, and our current political climate. When faced with a constant array of unprecedented events, how do we respond? How do our actions provoke change? How do we dismember the norms of our society and put them on display? SITES: reset merges art forms to help shed light on the “before times” and the challenges we face today. Artists capture moments of resonance to put on display.

reset features artists Jorge Aguilera, Casey Avaunt, Audrey Baran, Maura Berry, Jude Casseday, Johnny Lee Chapman, III, Jordan Davis, Loren Groenendaal, Emilee Harney, Kassandra Kolbeck, Nicole Lawson, Kate McCracken, Kiara Sanders, Myra Stotesbury, Marsha Thomas and Nick Williams.

About SITES

Experimental art + performance in alternative spaces. For nearly 10 years, SITES has facilitated and curated art happenings in public spaces in Durham and surrounding communities.

OM grown dancers founder Courtney OM was nearly done creating a trilogy on fear -the stimulus of her company for the past 3 years, prior to the pandemic. For this event, the company will be collaborating with local photographer/filmmaker Anabelle Scarborough on the idea of flourish, which began to take shape through dialogue with company members about adapting to the new conditions of life and how to share their new ideas. As ‘normal’ started to feel disjointed and new, OM grown dancers felt a strong desire to create a work that could be appreciated and evoke a response as it relates to the theme. What does it mean to flourish? How do we adapt and change as humans and movers in this world? With the sensitivities we are currently facing, let us come together, safely, to experience art, its healing; appreciate ourselves, each other and our community.

Flourish features company members Teigha Beth Bailey, Brianna Cooper, Hannah Nicole Marr, Raquel Pollock, Marsha Thomas and Stazia Ritch.

A shared experience: Reset artists will present in the outdoor spaces around Accordion Club, with audiences traveling through (following Covid safety guidelines). Following reset, audience members will be guided to the open field behind Accordion Club, to watch OM grown dancers’ live performance and film Flourish projected onto the stone wall. There is an admission charge of $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets will be available for purchase on Feb 1 via sitesinthecity.com and omgrowndancers.com. This is an ideal chance to sample the work of these artists in our community and beyond.

About The Accordion Club

The Accordion Club is a neighborhood bar and grocery store in Durham, NC. Located at 316 West Geer St.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/reset-flourish-a-shared-experience-tickets-138702361497