Resolve to Volunteer (Online)

Have you resolved to volunteer in 2021? The American Red Cross has immediate volunteer opportunities across Eastern NC, with urgent needs in Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham and Johnston Counties.

Please join our virtual open house at one of the below listed days and times to learn how the Red Cross can use your help to make a difference in your local community:

To register for the virtual session, please sign up at https://rdcrss.org/3pvg4tM

The Open House will be hosted via Microsoft Teams which you can easily join on your phone or computer! Once you have registered you will be sent an event link and Microsoft Teams access information.

For additional questions, please contact ENCRecruit@redcross.org.