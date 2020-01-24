× Expand @gemynii WE RHYME TOO

PRESS RELEASE:

The Conjure & Be Connected Durham to are presenting “WE RHYME TOO” A powerful lineup of Women hip-hop artists along with vendors and specialty drinks for made by the amazing Luva, herself!

Come out and share in this experience that is being brought to Chapel Hill for the first time and let’s show some serious love and support for our local talent, local women artists, and show that Chapel Hill can sell out a woman’s ticket with some of the most talented, well known, and up and coming rappers in the area.

This event not only includes some of the best performers the East Coast and the Triangle has but there will be visuals, dancing and vendors and one of the most recognized DJs @gemynii in the country spinning and hosting her magic in perfect tandem with The magical, muse, hostess extraordinaire, Angel Dozier @geesix !

This truly is an amazing opportunity that Chapel Hill/ Midway/Local 506 has been offered and this show you really don’t want to miss⭐️ check out more details on Wendy Mann’s & VibeHouse405 Facebook sites.

Let’s all get together & enjoy the show, dance, drink, hang out for the after party and just be in the shared magic of it all✨

Because this event is so special it is open to All ages so everyone has an opportunity to participate and come share the love and have some fun. Doors Open:8:30

At Local506 ⭐️