"The Right Angle, the Meander, & the Star

PRESS RELEASE:

During her three-week residency at the Durham JCC (following an extensive six months of research) Israeli artist Shirel Horovitz embarked on an exploration of the Jewish community of Durham and Chapel Hill. Coming to a community as an outsider brings with it the unique permission to ask questions that would be otherwise considered inappropriate, and an opportunity to dive into what is often overlooked. In workshops with community members ranging in age from 17 to 97, Horovitz guided participants to translate their daily lives onto a regional map marking their homes, schools, work and leisure places as well as the routes between them. Alongside these workshops she conducted interviews, went on tours and met with a variety of people to further understand the story of this community.

From these maps the artist extracts the patterns which become abstract portraits of daily routines. Horovitz aims to tell the story of the local Jewish community and its relationship to this region both past and present. The resulting exhibition, "The Right Angle, the Meander, and the Star," runs from February 21 through March 16, 2020 in the Durham Arts Council Semans gallery. On Friday, February 21 at 6pm, join us for the opening of the exhibit, held in conjunction with Third Friday Durham.