FFXRD: Land...SCAPE Edition Poster

PRESS RELEASE:

FilmFest By Rogue Dancer: Land…SCAPE Edition (November 2020)

NOV 20th - DEC 6th

This month we are exploring The Great Outdoors

Each month CREATE your own DANCE film screening.

(In better times, with your family and friends OR in isolation on your own time.)

TRAILER

https://vimeo.com/479316267

Featured Filmmakers:

Maia Lotzova + Serena Chalker (CANADA)

Jenny Stulberg (USA)

Kim Bumjin (REPUBLIC OF KOREA)

Maïka Giasson + Philipe Auger (CANADA)

Cherie Carson (USA)

Rich Ferri + Ali Kenner Brodsky (USA)

Roma Flowers (USA)

Clotilde Rullaud (FRANCE)

Dina Veruytina (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

Simon Alteen (CANADA)

Fani Latrou (GREECE)

Hanna Ojala (FINLAND)

Iona Paslnska (POLAND)

Hannah R.W. Hamalian (USA)

Mary Fitzgerald (USA)

Anamaria Antoci (ROMANIA)

Anna Rose + Robin Bisio (USA)

FilmFest by Rogue Dancer is a DANCE film festival that offers a monthly curated on-line screening exclusively for DANCE Films only. Each month Dance films are elegantly sorted into unexpected themes. We are committed to serving the DANCE community and to ensuring that wonderful DANCE movie projects from across the globe can be seen and appreciated by as wide an audience as possible.