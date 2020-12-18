Rogue Dancer: OUT the Office
Screen Shots from FFXRD: OUT the Office Edition
FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: OUT the Office Edition POSTER
PRESS RELEASE:
FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: OUT the Office Edition
DEC 18th - JAN 3rd
Who knew a year after we determined this THEME that being "out of the office" was going to be the NORM? This month celebrating NOT being confined to a cubicle.
LINK
https://roguedancer.org/2020/12/17/filmfest-by-rogue-dancer-out-the-office-edition-december-2020/
TRAILER
https://vimeo.com/491253624
Featured Filmmakers:
Sarah Wilcoxon + Quinlan Orear (USA)
Claire Marshall (AUSTRALIA)
Muddy Feet (USA)
Sarah Emery + Dalton Price (USA)
Julia Kushnarenko (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)
Britt Whitmoyer Fishel (USA)
Jiang Xiong 雄 江 (CHINA)
Joyce Lo (CANADA)
Kati Kallio (FINLAND)
Karin Hoglund + Luvenia Kalia (USA)
Nadav Heyman (USA + THAILAND)
Amélie Gagnon + Julia-Maude Cloutier (CANADA)
Lydia Hance (USA)
Alexandre Manuel (ITALY)
Jessica Michal( USA)
Kim Brooks Mata (USA)
Waeli Wang
Yiming Fan + Ruqi Li (CHINA)
Antti Ahokoivu (FINLAND)
Marta Romero Coll + Luz Ruciello (SPAIN)
Jody Oberfelder (USA)
Ana Baer & Michelle Bernier (USA)
