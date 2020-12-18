× Expand Screen Shots from FFXRD: OUT the Office Edition FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: OUT the Office Edition POSTER

DEC 18th - JAN 3rd

Who knew a year after we determined this THEME that being "out of the office" was going to be the NORM? This month celebrating NOT being confined to a cubicle.

https://roguedancer.org/2020/12/17/filmfest-by-rogue-dancer-out-the-office-edition-december-2020/

https://vimeo.com/491253624

Featured Filmmakers:

Sarah Wilcoxon + Quinlan Orear (USA)

Claire Marshall (AUSTRALIA)

Muddy Feet (USA)

Sarah Emery + Dalton Price (USA)

Julia Kushnarenko (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

Britt Whitmoyer Fishel (USA)

Jiang Xiong 雄 江 (CHINA)

Joyce Lo (CANADA)

Kati Kallio (FINLAND)

Karin Hoglund + Luvenia Kalia (USA)

Nadav Heyman (USA + THAILAND)

Amélie Gagnon + Julia-Maude Cloutier (CANADA)

Lydia Hance (USA)

Alexandre Manuel (ITALY)

Jessica Michal( USA)

Kim Brooks Mata (USA)

Waeli Wang

Yiming Fan + Ruqi Li (CHINA)

Antti Ahokoivu (FINLAND)

Marta Romero Coll + Luz Ruciello (SPAIN)

Jody Oberfelder (USA)

Ana Baer & Michelle Bernier (USA)

