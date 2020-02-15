× Expand Stephen Aber Romance in the Air

The North Carolina Master Chorale’s 16-voice chamber choir, along with jazz trio, will present Romance in the Air, an evening of love (and, to be honest, breakup) songs to celebrate St. Valentine. Our performances are in Kenan Hall on the beautiful downtown campus of William Peace University at 4 and 8pm. Selections include Adele’s “Someone Like You,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” and Elton John’s “Your Song.” The area’s best soloists will perform alone, with quartets, and as an ensemble. Maestro Al Sturgis will conduct and sing, too! Tickets: ncmasterchorale.org/tickets