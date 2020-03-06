Chance Murray: Rubber Donkey Party

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Artist Chance Murray’s mixed media paintings embody the rural Southern environment in which they are made. Paint, text and objects present an unsettling yet humorous glimpse into the artists’ world. In our increasingly expansive culture, work that is produced from a specific and singular point of view offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on the importance of the particular.

Exhibition Dates: March 6 - April 25

First Friday Opening Reception: March 6, 6-10pm

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
9198212787
