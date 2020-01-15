Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception

to Google Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00

Perkins+Will 411 W Chapel Hill St #200, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

Perkins and Will's Space for Art + Architecture begins the year with a site-specific piece by Saba Taj. Join us in our gallery space for a catered opening reception and artist talk. Centered on the artist's recurring "Evil Eye" motif, Saba's transient installation will be on view from January 15 - 17, 2020.

Info

Perkins+Will 411 W Chapel Hill St #200, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Art
Durham County
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception - 2020-01-15 18:00:00