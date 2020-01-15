Saba Taj: Artist Talk and Opening Reception

× Expand Photo by Samra Habib. Saba Taj

PRESS RELEASE:

Perkins and Will's Space for Art + Architecture begins the year with a site-specific piece by Saba Taj. Join us in our gallery space for a catered opening reception and artist talk. Centered on the artist's recurring "Evil Eye" motif, Saba's transient installation will be on view from January 15 - 17, 2020.