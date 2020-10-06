Duke University: Sallie Bingham

× Expand Used with permission of the author, Sallie Bingham. Book cover: The Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke

PRESS RELEASE:

Readings and conversation with Sallie Bingham, author of two new books "Silver Swan: In Search of Doris Duke" and "Treason: A Sallie Bingham Reader." Sponsored by the Sallie Bingham Center for Women's History and Culture, Duke University.