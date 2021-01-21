Sankofa: Looking Back at 2020
to
Triangle Cultural Art Gallery 8320 Litchford Road Suite 138, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615
Triangle Cultural Art Gallery
Exhibit was collected through a juried art competition. Artist were asked to submit works which which were created during the 2020 pandemic and lockdown. This was an unprecedented year and we would like to offer an opportunity for all to capture their unique experiences and share their perspective with the world. These works were diverse in thought approach and mediums. Come enjoy this exhibit while supporting these unique pieces of artwork.
PRESS RELEASE:
Exhibit was collected through a juried art competition. Artist were asked to submit works which which were created during the 2020 pandemic and lockdown. This was an unprecedented year and we would like to offer an opportunity for all to capture their unique experiences and share their perspective with the world. These works were diverse in thought approach and mediums. Opening reception and awards granted January 30th, 2021 4pm-6pm.