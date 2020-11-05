CALL FOR ART: Sankofa Visual Art Competition, “Looking Back at 2020”

× Expand Jason Franklin Sankofa Art Competition

PRESS RELEASE:

The Triangle Cultural Art Gallery is calling for art work completed in 2020. With the unusual circumstances surrounding 2020, many have taken deep dives in to their creative sides. We would like to bring the artwork which speaks to our 2020 to the forfront and in 2021 show all of the diversity of thoughts and creativity which arose. If you would like to share your creativity representing 2020, Please submit your work for this juried show. The show will be juried by Charles Joyner, Professor Emeritus of North Carolina State University with prizes from $300, $200, and $100. Visit www.TriangleCulturalArt.com for the the link to submit.